Sussex County Voting location for District 36-01 has been Changed Due to Sunday’s Fire

Due to the fire Sunday at Lulu Ross Elementary School, the Department of Elections Sussex County Office has relocated the polling place for Sussex County District 36-01 voters for the November 3rd General Election to Mispillion Elementary School, on Lovers Lane in Milford. Letters have been mailed to all registered voters in District 36-01 to inform them of the change of polling place.

Polls will be open statewide on Tuesday, November 3 from 7am to 8pm.

A reminder, early voting continues through Sunday, November 1st. Lulu Ross Elementary is NOT an early voting location. General Election polling site only for November 3rd.