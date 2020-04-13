Sussex County women latest among deaths from coronavirus in Delaware

Delaware public health officials are announcing two new deaths as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the First State.

The most recent deaths involve two Sussex County women, ages 33 and 88, both of whom were residents of a long term care facility and had underlying health conditions. In total, 35 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

There are currently a total of 1,625 confirmed cases across the state. Of that number, 880 are in New Castle County, 281 in Kent County, and 464 in Sussex County.

A total of 201 people are currently hospitalized across the state, 51 of them critically ill from the virus. So far, 213 people have recovered from the virus in Delaware.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite.

If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need. If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations.

Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.