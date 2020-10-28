Sussex County’s 1st Transportation Improvement District Is Approved

After seven years of discussion, the Henlopen Transportation Improvement District has been approved by members of Sussex County Council.

This agreement sets the boundaries of the TID and the service standards. It sets the land use and transportation plan, the TID Capital Transportation Program and sets the infrastructure fee program. It is the first such agreement in Sussex County, with the goal of ensuring that transportation needs keep up with development.

“We know that this has been a lengthy process and DelDOT has invested nearly $1 million in its own resources into this proposal because we strongly believe it will provide a blueprint for development and infrastructure improvements for at least the next 25 years,” DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan said. “We are also hopeful that as the Henlopen TID succeeds in its purpose, additional areas in Sussex will be considered for TIDs.”

Cohan has called the Transportation Improvement Districts a marriage between land use and transportation.

“When it comes to development decisions and road planning, what the County does, what DelDOT does, it’s all part of the same equation,” County Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “We have to work together, for our constituents, to come up with the best solutions to the challenges before us that so our community thrives, and so our residents can enjoy the highest quality of life. I think the Henlopen TID is a tremendous step forward to keeping our transportation network safe and free-flowing, and it’s one our residents and visitors, I’m sure, will appreciate down the road and in the years ahead.”