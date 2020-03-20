Sussex Family Court Closed after Employee Became Ill

An employee at the Family Court building in Georgetown fell ill Friday morning with symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The employee was at the security checkpoint around 8:30 and taken to an area medical facility by ambulance. The building was cleared and all court calendars suspended and employees were sent home. The facility is now closed for cleaning and decontamination. The results of the coronavirus test are not yet known. The courthouse is expected to reopen once decontamination measures have been completed. All employees who were in contact with the individual will remain on self-quarantine for at least 14 days or until test results are returned indicating that this was not a case of coronavirus.