Sussex Governor’s Task Force Arrests Two Men for Weapon and Drug Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested two men for weapon and drug offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m. that day, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was carrying out proactive patrols In Millsboro. During their patrol, they spotted a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Dupont Boulevard and W. Monroe Street. Troopers pulled over the vehicle and approached the driver and passenger. A trooper noticed the handle of a black handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket. As a result, troopers asked Cox and Clanton to get out of the vehicle and took them into custody without incident. Upon searching them and the vehicle, troopers found over $1000 in suspected drug proceeds, along with a 9mm handgun, approximately 37.93 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 102.84 grams of cocaine, and approximately 117 bags of heroin. 30-year-old Jervis Cox, of Bridgeville, Delaware, and 24-year-old Devantay Clanton, of Ellendale each face several charges and are currently at Sussex Correctional Institution.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Jervis Cox

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3- 2 counts (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)

Possession of Firearm/Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- 3 counts (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Controlled/Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic-related offenses

Cox was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $169,050 cash bond.

Devantay Clanton

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- 3 counts (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possessions of Controlled/Counterfeit Substance- 3 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clanton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,500 cash bond.