Sussex Montessori School Dedicated In Seaford

Sussex Montessori School has opened with an official dedication ceremony. The public charter school has been several years in the making.



The first phase of Sussex Montessori, located in the Seaford area, is ten classrooms, administrative offices and support facilities as well as new parking and landscaping. A renovated former carriage house serves as the food service and multi-purpose room, while a farmhouse has been converted into administrative space.

Sussex Montessori School hopes to expand and add eight more classrooms, athletic fields and a multi-purpose building, with the goal of growing to serve 465 students in grades kindergarten through six. It has already opened with 260 children.

A campaign is underway to raise $5.9-million of the total $10-million school construction cost to finish the second phase.