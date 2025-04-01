Sussex Reassessment Appeal Period Closes – About 1% of Assessments Contested

Monday was the last date that Sussex County property owners could submit a formal appeal of their property assessments for the coming year. County officials say that with nearly 200,0000 residential and commercial parcels in the County now reflecting real estate market rates of July 1st of 2023, less than 800 appeals – about 1% of the total number of parcels in Sussex County – have been filed with the County for consideration by the County’s Board of Assessment Review. The next step for the County Council is to adjust the property tax rate downward to ensure that the county remain ‘revenue neutral’ in terms of the total amount collected. The new tax rate will be adopted as part of the FY 2026 budget in June – and reflected in the tax bills when they are sent out in August.