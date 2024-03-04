Sussex Tech Adult Ed to Receive Additional Truck for CDL Instruction

Image courtesy Sussex Technical Adult Education

The Sussex Tech Adult Education Division has received funding to purchase additional training trucks for CDL instruction. In 2022 funding from US Senator Chris Coons provided a CDL training truck that was shared by all three Delaware Vo-Tech districts. A Class A CDL course was added at Sussex Tech and interest was much more than the capacity to accommodate one shared truck and need for a CDL-B specific training component was also requested. Sussex County legislators approved a proposal from Sussex Tech requesting funds for a Class A & B expansion last month. The funds will be used to purchase both A & B CDL training trucks for use beginning this summer.

For more information about Sussex Tech Adult Ed CDL courses visit sussexvt.org/adulted or call Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator, 302-856-9035.