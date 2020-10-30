Sussex Tech Announces 2 Positive Coronavirus Tests – Building Closed Next Week

A staff member and a student at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the District informed families today.

After consultation with the Delaware Division of Public Health, Sussex Tech instructional staff will work remotely the week of Nov. 2-6, and all student visits to campus are canceled. The district will be closed Tuesday for Election Day and Thursday for Return Day. Twelve-month employees will report to work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The District encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The District adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.