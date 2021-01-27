Sussex Tech Begins Hybrid Instruction Monday

Sussex Tech High School will begin hybrid instruction this coming Monday, February 1st.

The Board of Education recently voted to allow students to choose whether to attend classes in person, or learn exclusively by remote instruction.

The hybrid format allows Sussex Tech students to learn on campus two days a week and learn remotely two days a week. On Fridays, teachers can also invite students onto campus for optional in-person instruction such as hands-on work.

“We know that students learn best in person – especially in our 17 hands-on career-technical areas – and wanted to offer our families an option that best suits their individual needs,” Sussex Tech Superintendent Kevin Carson, Ed.D said. “Our staff has done an incredible job guiding students through this pandemic with our modified remote plan, and it’s time to move to the next level by giving our families a choice.”

Everyone who is in the Sussex Tech High School building will be required to wear a mask except at meals, and the district plans to continue with regular cleaning of the facility and disinfecting of high-contact surfaces.