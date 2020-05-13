Sussex Tech Delays Graduation Ceremony

Sussex Tech’s goal all along has been to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony and give the seniors the recognition that they deserve. This week, the Board of Education voted unanimously to delay the graduation ceremony until information is received on when restrictions may be lifted. This means that the graduation ceremony could take place later in June. However, a specific date has not been set. The Governor is scheduled to announce an easing of some restrictions on June 1, and the guidance concerning graduations may change. The Board of Education will revisit the graduation ceremony options at its June 8 meeting.

The Board also made sure that students who need to receive their diplomas at the normal time for employment or military service can do so. Seniors who need that, or will be unable to attend a graduation ceremony in late June should contact their counselor.

A delayed graduation was the best choice based on limited options. It was also the top choice in the recent survey.

The school district is working on other ways to honor Sussex Tech’s graduates in the weeks to come, including video and social media tributes, yard signs, and home deliveries of caps, gowns and t-shirts by teachers and staff. More details on those plans as the time gets closer.

Students or families with questions, please email feedback@sussexvt.k12.de.us