Sussex Tech donates healthcare supplies to Nanticoke, Beebe hospitals

Sussex Tech staff members gathered extra medical supplies and protective equipment to donate to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford and Beebe Healthcare in Lewes to help health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. From left to right, district office staff member Kim Speicher, Superintendent Stephen Guthrie, school nurse Susan Lynch, and district office staff member Renee Dobson.

Sussex Technical School District donated extra medical supplies and protective equipment to staff at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford and Beebe Healthcare in Lewes to help healthcare workers battle the coronavirus.

“In this fight, everyone has to do their part. For Sussex Tech, that means supporting our front-line nurses and doctors here in our community,” said Sussex Tech Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “We know these extra supplies will go to a life-saving cause. Sussex Tech has educated local medical professionals for the last six decades, and we stand behind them all the way.”

The items donated include 8,800 gloves, 35 surgical gowns, 30 personal protective gowns, five biohazard protective kits, seven boxes of alcohol wipes, 23 bottles of hand sanitizer, 10 boxes of masks, 11 boxes of thermometer covers, sanitizer wipes, and other supplies.

The donations were provided by the high school and adult education health professions programs and the high school nurses’ staff.

Sussex Tech enrolls about 140 students in its high school health professions program and 160 in its adult education classes annually.