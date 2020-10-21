Sussex Tech Extends Remote Learning Plan Into Early ’21

Sussex Tech will extend its modified learning plan into the second marking period, which lasts through the end of January.



Students have been learning remotely, but teachers are able to bring them onto campus for hands-on instruction, demonstrations or practice. Sussex Tech says there have been more than 400 student visits for small-group instruction, clinical labs, driver’s ed and the PSAT.

“Continuing this modified remote learning approach gives our students the maximum opportunity to learn while keeping students and staff safe and reducing the spread of COVID,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson said. He added he is still hopeful large groups of students can return for in-person instruction in the spring.

The Sussex Tech district plans to continue to study and evaluate COVID-19 trends and the effectiveness of instruction during the second marking period as it considers how to move forward with the third marking period. Students and staff receive daily temperature and symptom screenings and must wear masks and practice social distancing while on campus.



