Sussex Tech Graduate Takes Top Honor at Navy Recruit Training

Noah Sammons of Seaford graduated as the top Sailor from the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award. The Sussex Technical High School graduate was recognized for his leadership, teamwork, dedication and military bearing during the nine-week boot camp. Sammons joined the Navy out of a desire to serve his country and help others. Following graduation, Sammons will report to Hospital Corpsman “A” school in San Antonio, Texas, for training in patient care and first aid procedures.

Courtesy Photo — Marc Lindsay, DVIDS| Seaman Noah Sammons graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Aug. 27, 2026. see less | View Image Page

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/573257/sammons-earns-military-excellence-award-recruit-training-command