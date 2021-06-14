Sussex Tech HS Due For Roof, Drainage, Track Improvements

Sussex Tech will be spruced up over the summer.

The Board of Education has approved more than $500,000 allocated to replacing a roof, making drainage improvements under the main bus parking lot at the high school, and resurfacing the outdoor track. The track has not undergone a major improvement in its several decades of existence.

“These are long-overdue investments needed to keep our building and grounds in proper working order,” Sussex Tech Superintendent Kevin Carson, Ed.D said. “Stopping roof leaks, shoring up our main parking lot, and giving our athletes a place to practice and compete are all important repairs.”

All of these projects at Sussex Tech High School are expected to be finished in time for the start of the new school year.

These details were released Monday by the Sussex Tech School District: