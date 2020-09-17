Sussex Tech Incorporates Flexibility Into Remote Learning

Sussex Tech students and instructors Zoom into a new academic year.



Students in a variety of subjects are starting to learn remotely. However, teachers also have the flexibility to bring small groups of students in later this month for the sort of hands-on instruction and practice that’s important to Sussex Tech students’ success.



District leaders will evaluate the virtual learning plan each marking period and factor in health statistics and state guidance in determining how to move forward. Seniors majoring in health professions at some point hope to head into the field to finish their required clinical hours and take the state exam before working full-time for the rest of the year under Sussex Tech’s work-based learning program.

“We know that our students and our teachers are eager to get back into the classroom and especially their technical fields,” Acting Sussex Tech Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson said. “This approach balances health and safety with the high-quality career-technical education that Sussex Tech is known for.”