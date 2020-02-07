Sussex Tech Involved in Conversations to Save JROTC Program

The two instructors for Sussex Tech’s J-R-O-T-C program recently announced they would be leaving and it was expected that the program would not continue. The J-R-O-T-C program has been at Sussex Tech for 18 years and has about 110 students from all grade levels taking the elective course. School officials say new information has come to light and the district is in conversations about options to keep the program, however no final resolution has yet been reached. Superintendent Stephen Guthrie will give an update at Monday’s Board of Education meeting – no action will be taken by the Board.