Sussex Tech Names Acting Superintendent

The Sussex Tech School District has a new Acting Superintendent.

Dr. Kevin Carson has been appointed by the Sussex Tech Board of Education to replace Stephen Guthrie. Guthrie recently told the board he would be resigning effective July 31st due to a family health matter.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, especially since I have enjoyed my experiences here and the warm acceptance and support I received from all of our school community,” Guthrie said. “I know the dedication and commitment of our staff and team will not waver or change, and our vocational technical school district will continue to serve Sussex County well.”

Carson has served as Assistant Superintendent in the district and has had administrative roles in several other districts.

“Dr. Carson’s experience and background have positioned him well to help lead Sussex Tech as we move forward,” Board of Education President Warren Reid said. “Our students, staff, and the community can rest assured we will have a seamless transition and there will be no interruptions to our operations through this leadership change.”

“Sussex Tech has a solid reputation for graduating excellent students, both high school graduates and adult learners,” Carson said. “I am looking forward to working closely with the excellent teachers and staff as we move forward.”