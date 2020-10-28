Sussex Tech Student, Staffer Test Positive For COVID-19

The Sussex Tech School District says a staff member and a student have tested positive for COVID-19.



District officials say the student and the staff member were following protocols regarding the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. They tested positive separately. People who were in contact with the affected staff member have been told and have been advised of a recommended course of action.

District families are advised to monitor students for any symptoms of the virus.



The majority of Sussex Tech students continue to learn remotely under a modified virtual learning format. Some attend for hands-on learning or other instruction. The district also says its following a strict cleaning and hygiene regimen.