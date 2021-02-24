Sussex Tech Switches To Remote Instruction Through Friday

The Sussex Tech School District will conduct learning remotely through this Friday after people connected to the campus child care center tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says it’s taking the action out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Sussex Tech High School and Adult Education Division programs will switch to remote status for the rest of the week, during which the campus will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. District students and families are encouraged to self-monitor for any symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the district, the Sussex Tech district “adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing and hygiene protocols including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.”