Sussex Tech to Begin School Year with Modified Remote Learning Plan on Sept 8

Sussex Tech students will begin the 2020-2021 school year on a modified remote learning plan through the first marking period with teachers having the flexibility to hold in-person programs on a voluntary basis – with parental permission. The district made its announcement on Friday after the Board of Education voted to approve the plan Thursday evening. The start of the school year was pushed back to September 8 to give teachers additional time to prepare. All students and staff who are on campus will follow recommended safety precautions – including temperature and symptom screenings, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Students and families will hear more about Tech’s reopen directly from the school. Adult Education programs will continue utilizing appropriate safety protocols.