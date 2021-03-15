Sussex Tech to Expand Hybrid Learning Beginning March 29

Beginning later this month, Sussex Technical High School will expand its hybrid learning plan to allow students on campus four days a week and introduce an after-school learning option for students in need of assistance.

“Sussex Tech has taken a cautious but student-first approach we believe has paid off,” said Superintendent Kevin Carson, Ed.D. “Our teachers and staff have rallied and are doing excellent work, and we want to wind up the school year by giving students as much support as possible to allow them to succeed.”

The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District Board of Education recently approved the plan to bring students into in-person classes four days, up from two at present. The District is also launching the Raven Academy, an after-school support service, and offering optional visits to campus for in-person or hands-on instruction on Fridays. Students will still have the option to attend classes fully remote. The changes will take effect Monday, March 29.

“We have heard feedback from students, parents, teachers, and staff, and guidance from our state public health officials, and taken this information into consideration,” Carson said. “Many students learn best in-person, and we want to give them the opportunity while staying vigilant and following current COVID guidelines for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”