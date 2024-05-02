Sussex Technical High School Announces Students of the Quarter

May 2, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers have announced the Students of the Quarter.  This quarter’s student recognition is based on respect.  

First Row L-R:

Samantha Geidel

Christopher Ocampo-Fuentes

Neveah Davis

Ashley Adams

Kiara Davis

Emily Dukes

Alisha Dennison

Alana Reinhold

Chelsea Poore

Or’renonia Horsey

Angela Lopez

Adrianna Heck

Second Row L-R:

Tahmeer Klein Scearce

Aidan Ruscavage

Tiara Tate

DeNara Hazzard

Nephthalie Duclenant 

Arina Varrato

Ciara Gustin

Abbey Johnson

Alyssa Bishop

Naziyah Brisco

Violet Reichert

Taylor King

Melea Pusey

Mia Tritapoe

Third Row L-R:

Sabion Smith

Ryan Maharaj

Meile Garrett

Edward Chavez-Perez

Jadyn Ruhl

Nayeli Diaz-Rodlo

Amani Joynes

John Spalding

Uriah Payton

Isaiah Mober

Lauren Ruark

Aubrey Schirmer

Gabby Silva 

Last Row L-R:

Chance Farrell 

Zach Moore

William Flak 

Jada Eley

Brayden Truitt

Cullen Nichols

Floyd Moore

Jackson Merritt

