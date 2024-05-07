Sussex Technical High School Students Conduct Emergency Drill 

Sussex Technical High School’s Legal Support and Criminal Justice Technologies along with Coast Guard JROTC students, conducted an emergency drill earlier this month as part of their curriculum. Under faculty supervision, the students successfully organized and executed an evacuation drill. The scenario for the drill on May 2nd simulated a truck carrying a load of fertilizer with ammonium nitrate crashed at the traffic light at the school’s entrance coinciding with students being outside on the playing fields. Various departments and personnel participated in the integration project with the Sussex Tech Resource Officer, school constables, and high school faculty members played crucial roles in ensuring safety and traffic management during the drill. Faculty members also acted as parents during the reunification process, allowing students to practice this important procedure.

Additional Information:

Digital Publishing and Graphic Design students created signage, Cosmetology students simulated injuries, and Health Professions students provided on-site triage and medical assistance. Media Production and Photojournalism students conducted interviews on film and documented the event through still photography.

“It was great to see the staff and student participation in this integration project where our students gained real life experience,” commented John Baugher, Principal.