Sussex Unemployment Drops; DE Unemployment Unchanged for 3rd Month

Sussex County’s unemployment numbers continue to fall – dropping 4-tenths of a point from April to May to 3.8% (from 4.2%) while the state’s overall numbers remained at 4.5% for the third month in a row. Delaware has seen 8100 more jobs in the past year – with the biggest growth in Leisure and Hospitality – and the biggest losses in over-the-year job change in Education and Health.

Click here for the May Unemployment Report