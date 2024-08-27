SUV Collides with Sussex Paramedic Unit at Long Neck

A Sussex County paramedic is OK after the unit was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Route 24 and Indian Mission Road at Long Neck just after 9:30 Tuesday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the County Paramedic was southbound on Indian Mission Road with emergency equipment activated. They stopped at the red light on Route 24 then proceeded into the intersection when the driver of a Subaru Forester was eastbound on Route 24 and proceeded through the green light and collided with the passenger side front of the paramedic unit.

The 84 year old driver from Frederica was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 22 year old paramedic was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Corporal Bennett at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.