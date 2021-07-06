Swimmer Injured in Rehoboth

July 6, 2021/Alan Henney

Teen and man critically injured in other incidents in Bethany and Fenwick

This summer has been good so far with a low number of surf injuries in Rehoboth Beach. One of the few people taken to a hospital this past holiday weekend from the beach in Rehoboth was this 26-year-old man who dislocated or broke his knee after he was struck by a wave in the surf around 5 p.m. on Sunday off Laurel Street. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being treated initially by Rehoboth Beach lifeguards.

Photo courtesy Evan Stoddard

In Bethany Beach, a man in his late 50’s was struck by a wave and landed on his head sustaining a suspected upper back/neck injury. He was flown directly from Bethany to a trauma center. It happened around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday off 5th Street.

Less than 30 minutes later in the Fenwick Island State Park, an 18-year-old woman also suffered a suspected neck injury after she too had been struck by a wave and hit her head against the sand. She had been pulled from the water and was reportedly pulseless. She was shocked twice to bring her back to life.

Posted in , , , ,