Swimmer Injured in Rehoboth

Teen and man critically injured in other incidents in Bethany and Fenwick

This summer has been good so far with a low number of surf injuries in Rehoboth Beach. One of the few people taken to a hospital this past holiday weekend from the beach in Rehoboth was this 26-year-old man who dislocated or broke his knee after he was struck by a wave in the surf around 5 p.m. on Sunday off Laurel Street. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being treated initially by Rehoboth Beach lifeguards.

Photo courtesy Evan Stoddard

In Bethany Beach, a man in his late 50’s was struck by a wave and landed on his head sustaining a suspected upper back/neck injury. He was flown directly from Bethany to a trauma center. It happened around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday off 5th Street.

Less than 30 minutes later in the Fenwick Island State Park, an 18-year-old woman also suffered a suspected neck injury after she too had been struck by a wave and hit her head against the sand. She had been pulled from the water and was reportedly pulseless. She was shocked twice to bring her back to life.