Swimming Advisory Issued for Rehoboth Beach

A water quality advisory has been issued for Rehoboth Beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard. The sample in question was taken on Wednesday. This swimming advisory is not a beach closing, nor does this advisory affect the entire beach.

Signs, like this one, will be posted alerting the public of the advisory. DNREC will continue testing the site, and the advisory will be lifted as soon as bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the standard.

DNREC monitors water quality throughout the summer months. Elevated readings are often caused by rain. So far this week, according to the Rehoboth DEOS weather station, the city has had only 0.12 inches of rain (0.04 inches on Sunday, 0.05 inches on Tuesday and 0.03 inches on Wednesday).

For more information, please visit recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov.