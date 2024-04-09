Sykesville Man Sentenced after DUI Injury Crash

Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A Sykesville man has been sentenced after causing a life threatening injury while DUI. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 53 year old Michael Ebert to serve 3 years in prison, suspending all but 1 year of active incarceration followed by 5 years of supervised probation upon release. Court records show a a single motorcycle was involved in a crash on westbound Route 50 in Whaleyville on September 14, 2022. Police found two riders with significant head trauma and bodily injury – Ebert was determined to be the operator – the other a female passenger. A strong odor of alcohol came from Ebert. His passenger suffered several critical injuries and required extensive hospital and after-care services.

Additional information from Worcester County State’s Attorney:

First responders from Berlin EMS noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Ebert before both individuals were transported by helicopter to Johns Hopkins for medical treatment.The hospital conducted a drug and alcohol screening upon Ebert’s arrival, which revealed that his blood alcohol content was more than .12. Maryland State Police Crash Team investigators determined that Ebert’s motorcycle had traveled off the roadway and into the center median, which caused the footrest to hit the ground, causing the motorcycle to slide on its side, traveling for approximately 50 feet, ejecting both riders. The female passenger suffered several critical injuries, including a broken left shoulder, broken rib, a punctured lung, partial paralysis and loss of hearing in one ear, severe cranial. These injuries required in-patient treatment at the hospital and critical after-care services for an extensive period of time.

