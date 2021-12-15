Talbot Co. House Fire Under Investigation

A vacant home went up in flames late Tuesday night in Tilghman, Talbot County.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out just before 11:00 p.m. along Black Walnut Point Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $200,000. A neighbor discovered the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.