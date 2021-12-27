Talbot Co. Woman’s Shooting Death Under Investigation

An investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Talbot County.

Early Friday morning, 33-year-old Marta Merina was found dead outside her home on Howell Point Road in Trappe.

She had been shot.

Maryland State Police troopers and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been investigating the incident. Police have said there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person responsible is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.