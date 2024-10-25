Talbot County Burn Ban Issued

Talbot County has issued a burn ban which is in effect from 2pm Friday, October 25th until Sunday, November 24th at 2pm, however the ban could be extended – or terminated under subsequent resolution. This ban was enacted by the Talbot County Council by an Administrative Resolution, which has banned ALL open-air burning throughout the county.

Additional information from Talbot County Council:

“NOAA is currently classifying Talbot County as having abnormally dry conditions throughout the county. Looking at our weather forecast, we do not show any significant precipitation in the near future,” said Brian LeCates, Director of Emergency Services. “The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has listed our area as highly susceptible to fire due to these conditions.”

Pursuant to § 119-6(A) of the Talbot County Code, the County Council has the authority to impose a burning ban based on the affirmative recommendation and finding of the Burn Ban Committee that prolonged or unusual conditions conducive to the easy start and spread of fire exist.

Under the terms of the burn ban:

No person may allow, permit, cause, start, or continue any open-air burning during the time period

“Open-air burning” means burning any material in the open or in a receptacle other than a furnace, incinerator, or other equipment connected to a stack or chimney, including use of fireworks, sparklers, or sparkling devices, excepting lawfully permitted municipal fireworks displays

During a burn ban, public officers have permission to enter public or private property to extinguish a fire, and may confiscate any unused fireworks, sparklers, or sparkling devices.

Residents are urged to comply with the burn ban to ensure public safety, conserve firefighting resources, and protect property from the increased risk of fire. Non-compliance may result in enforcement actions by designated public officers.

For further information go to talbotcountymd.gov/burnban or contact Emergency Services at 410-822-0095.