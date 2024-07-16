Talbot County Cooling Centers

July 16, 2024/Mari Lou

From July 15-17th, the Talbot County Free Library of Easton and St. Michaels will act as cooling centers for anyone in the community who needs a cool environment. They will be open for use by the public, at times listed below.

☀️Easton Library 100 W. Dover St. Easton, MD 21601

☀️St. Michaels Library 106 Fremont St. St. Michaels, MD 21663

  • Monday: 9 AM- 8 PM
  • Tuesday: 9 AM- 6 PM
  • Wednesday: 9 AM- 6 PM

☀️ St. Michaels YMCA 300 Seymour Avenue St. Michaels, MD 21663

  • Monday: 5 AM- 8 PM
  • Tuesday: 5 AM- 8 PM
  • Wednesday: 5 AM- 8 PM
