Talbot County Cooling Centers

From July 15-17th, the Talbot County Free Library of Easton and St. Michaels will act as cooling centers for anyone in the community who needs a cool environment. They will be open for use by the public, at times listed below.

Easton Library 100 W. Dover St. Easton, MD 21601

St. Michaels Library 106 Fremont St. St. Michaels, MD 21663

Monday: 9 AM- 8 PM

Tuesday: 9 AM- 6 PM

Wednesday: 9 AM- 6 PM

St. Michaels YMCA 300 Seymour Avenue St. Michaels, MD 21663