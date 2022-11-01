Talbot County Initiates Gun Violence Program

The Talbot County State’s Attorney is going after a rising number of disqualified people who are in possession of loaded weapons. Scott Patterson says that those who are convicted of violent crimes or certain other offenses, like drug distribution, forfeit the right to lawful firearm possession under Maryland law.

Patterson has reached an agreement with the Talbot County Sheriff and other police chiefs to address this as a public safety issue. The chiefs will immediately inform the State’s Attorney’s office of arrests for weapons crimes after their daily review.

Deputy State’s Attorney Joe Coale will oversee this program. He heads the circuit court side of the office where serious crimes are prosecuted – and is also assigned to the Narcotics Task Force. Patterson says the safety of citizens and law enforcement will be greatly enhanced.