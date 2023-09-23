Talbot County K9 Headed to New Home Thanks to New MD Marijuana Laws

Talbot County K9 Kato / Image courtesy Talbot County Sheriff’s Office

Last week the Talbot County Sheriff’s office said farewell to K9 Kato. K9 Kato is moving to a new home in West Virginia because of the new laws enacted by Maryland lawmakers that legalize the possession and personal use of cannabis. Kato’s original training included cannabis detection – and since he would alert for cannabis, he can no longer be used for drug detection.

Kato is now headed to Mineral County where he can continue to find drugs and track the bad guys in the mountains.

Several other Talbot County K9s will also need to be replaced – with no funding for that coming from state lawmakers.