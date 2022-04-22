Talbot County Man Charged with Assault of an Infant

Image courtesy Talbot County Sheriff’s Office

A Trappe, Maryland man has been arrested after an investigation into child abuse. Earlier this month, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a 4-month old child with serious injuries from an assault. Investigation led deputies to 23 year old David Byrd who was arrested for assaulting the victim numerous times over the past several months. Byrd is being held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond after a bail review on Tuesday – pending further court proceedings.