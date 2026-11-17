A Talbot County man has pleaded guilty in federal court today to child sex-abuse crimes. US Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly Hayes announced the guilty plea for 38 year old Timothy Fish of McDaniel, who between December 2024 and July 2025 sexually exploited a minor who he met online while she was 16 and 17 years old. In the spring and summer of 2025 Fish traveled to the victim’s location and picked her up at home or school then drove to a park to engage in sex acts which he recorded and shared without the victim’s knowledge or permission to others using his Snapchat account.

Fish was arrested on October 25, 2025.

Fish faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for February 23, 2027.