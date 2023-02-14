Talbot County Sheriff Comments on MD Senate Bill 850 – Criminal Law-Youth Accountability & Safety Act

Legislation introduced to the Maryland General Assembly last week would remove a charge of 1st degree murder if the person is under the age of 25 at the time of the offense. Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble commented on Senate Bill 850 by video on Tuesday saying that they may not be found to have committed murder in the first degree under provisions of law; and generally relating to felony first-degree murder. This would also include 1st degree arson, burglary – 1st, 2nd or 3rd degree, carjacking or armed carjacking and more.

Senate Bill 850 is sponsored by Senator Jill Carter of Baltimore City, which Sheriff Gamble says has the most homicides and highest murder per capita rates in the state.

The measure has so far just had a first reading and has been placed in the Judicial Proceedings Committee and is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate on March 14th at 1pm. If Senate Bill 850 is enacted – it would take effect on October 1st, 2023.

Click here to watch Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble’s comments on Senate Bill 850