Talbot County Sheriff Continues Search for Four Who Ran from Deputies

The search continues in Talbot County for four men who ran from Sheriff’s deputies early Saturday morning in the area of Howell Point Road in Trappe, MD. Deputies contacted a man walking on the road, who was the victim of an attempted armed robbery involving the four men who drove up while deputies spoke with the victim. But when deputies tried to contact the driver – he tried to drive off – ending up in a ditch – the four ran into the woods.

Initial investigation revealed the individual that deputies contacted walking on the road was the victim of a crime involving the subjects that fled from deputies. The individual reported being forced into the vehicle in an apparent armed robbery attempt. The sheriff’s office believes this was not a random encounter and the victim was targeted by the assailants. Investigation is still on-going to determine what happened.

Deputies have been in the area attempting to locate the four individuals who fled from the vehicle. Exhaustive searches have been conducted by search teams and K-9 units in the area to locate the individuals however the sheriff’s office is confident, based on information developed through the investigation, the individuals are no longer in the area. Deputies and search teams remain on scene attempting to locate evidence in the area. Patrol will remain in the area throughout the day and into the evening.

Deputies are being assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies and advise everyone to be vigilant and contact the sheriffs department at 410-822-1020 if any suspicious activity or persons are observed; or call 911 if they believe they are experiencing an emergency.