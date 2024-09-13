Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Online School Threat
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received reports Friday morning of a school threat that was circulating online. Through preliminary investigative efforts Deputies were quickly able to confirm that the threat was not directed at any Talbot County Schools nor made by any local individuals.
Deputies, Easton Police and St Michaels Police maintained a police presence until staff and students were able to resume normal school activities on Friday.