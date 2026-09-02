Talbot Sheriff: Easton Middle School Threat on TikTok Determined Not Credible

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says a TikTok post containing a vague threat toward Easton Middle School has been determined to be not credible following an investigation with the Talbot County Board of Education, TikTok and other law enforcement agencies. Deputies found no evidence of an active threat or plan to harm students, staff or school property.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public:

Report, don’t re-share: Suspicious social media posts should be reported to police or school officials rather than shared, which can spread rumors and cause unnecessary panic.

False threats have consequences: Making or spreading a threat against a school, even as a joke or hoax, can result in criminal charges and school disciplinary action.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020 or sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov.