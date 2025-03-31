Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 03/31/25

Sunday was another windy day with small craft advisories up and no boats going to open water.

Patty at Captain Bones and Steve at Smith Bait both reported white perch along the shoreline and from boats fishing between Augustine Beach, Port Penn, Bay View and the fishing pier at Woodland Beach. Bloodworms were the prime bait for the perch. A few small striped bass we also taken from the same area on bloodworms or cut bunker.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that a few anglers were able to catch a four-fish limit of tog to 18 inches out of the inlet using green crabs and shrimp.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Longneck said a few small striped bass have been caught from the Back Bays on bloodworms and cut bunker. They also reported that the crabs are out of the mud and have been caught on hand lines.

I did have a report from Ocean City of two flounder caught from the back bays.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.