Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/01/24

The cold, windy and wet weather has delayed spring and made for poor fishing conditions. At Dan’s Tackle in Milton, they summed it up pretty well. When the wind is out of the east we have flood tides and rain. When it is from the northwest, we have blowout tides and cold temperatures.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill reported some nice white perch have been caught out of the Broadkill River on bloodworms. A few private boats ran to Site 10 and returned with some tog caught on green crabs.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few small striped bass have been taken on white bucktails with a white plastic worm from the Inlet.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck reported a few white perch caught out of Indian River and a couple of small stripers taken along with the perch on bloodworms.

The last time I spoke with Taylored Tackle in Seaford, she said crappie had been caught from Broad Creek on minnows and white perch were taken from the Nanticoke River on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.