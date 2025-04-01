Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/01/25

Monday saw winds gusting to gale force, with air temperatures rising to over 80 degrees. It was not a day for fishing from a boat and while I did see a bass boat on Wagamons Pond I can’t imagine trying to cast with or into that wind.

My dogwood tree is in blossom so the shad should be running in the usual locations. I used to catch hickory and American or white shad from the spillway in Laurel when I was a boy and right on up to when I was a young man. I used a double shad dart rig and worked it across the turbulent water of the millrace to catch not only shad, but lots and lots of herring. Be sure to check the latest regulations before venturing out on any shad expedition.

Now I fish Indian River Inlet for hickory shad using a metal lure followed by a shad dart.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.