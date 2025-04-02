Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/02/25

Tuesday was another small craft advisory day on the open waters of Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The water temperature at the Delaware Lightship was a still cold 48.6 degrees, but at Lewes we had a very encouraging 54.3 degrees.

I have no reports of any flounder caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal or off of Broadkill Beach, but with the warmer water they should be there. This is the time to fish the top of the incoming through the beginning of the outgoing tide. Warm, sunny days are best as the sun can heat the water and put the flounder in a feeding mood.

A live minnow fished on a circle hook and allowed to swim without any weight or, if the current is strong, just a slip sinker, has been a favorite of mine during the early season. I still employ a second rod with a green bucktail sweetened with a Gulp! crawfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.