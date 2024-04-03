Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/03/24

Monday was bad, Tuesday was worst and Wednesday, fuhgeddaboudit. My dogwood tree is getting ready to bloom which means the shad should be here, but nobody told the shad. There have been a few reports of hickory shad at Fletcher’s Boathouse on the Potomac River, but like a lot of reports out of Washing DC, I think those were a bit of wishful thinking.

If the Army Corps of Engineers and their contractors have closed the parking lot on the north side on Indian River Inlet I will be looking for shad somewhere else. Perhaps on the north side by the Coast Guard Station or on the southside at the north end of the campground.

If I can’t find access at Indian River Inlet I will drive over to Laurel and fish the spillway at the head of Broad Creek. I have caught many shad there since I was but a wee lad and see no reason why they would let me down now.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.