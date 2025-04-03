Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/03/25

Wednesday was another cold and windy day and Thursday isn’t looking any better. We may get a break over the weekend, but the only good reports I am getting are tog from the inlet and white perch from most of the tidal creeks and rivers.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they have seen nice tog to 18 inches caught from Indian River Inlet on shrimp and green crabs. The construction equipment and fencing that restricted fishing access to both sides of the Inlet is almost gone with just a small bit remaining near the handicap pier. My favorite fishing spot is just east of the pier so I am curious to see just how far that fetching goes.

As far as white perch goes, I have seen photos of full coolers and Taylored Tackle in Seaford reported one customer said he was so tired of cleaning perch he wasn’t going to fish for them again.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.