Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/04/24

Wednesday was another no fishing day with severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Maryland has announced the regulations for striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay, all its tributaries and the Potomac River. All striped bass fishing, including catch and release, is closed until May 15. From May 16 until July 15 the minimum size will be 19 inches and the maximum size will be 24 inches. All striped bass fishing, including catch and release, will be closed between July 16 until August 1. The season will reopen on August 1 and continue until December 10 with the same size and bag limits.

Bill at Lewes Harbour Marina has announced the dates for the shop’s Joe Morris Memorial Flounder Tournament. The popular contest will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 and the entry fee will be $50 per person. A portion of the entry fee will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Network. Stop by Lewes Harbour Marina to register.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.