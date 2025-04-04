Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/04/25

Thursday saw temperatures in the 80s, but once again we had small craft advisories up keeping boats from exploring the ocean and bay.

Patty at Captain Bones and Steve at Smith Bait both reported larger striped bass caught from shore and boats fishing between Augustine Beach and the fishing pier at Woodland Beach. Bloodworms and cut bunker were the most effective baits.

Saturday is opening day for trout season in New Castle County. Only young anglers 16 years and under may fish from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, but every properly licensed angler may fish beginning a half-hour before sunrise on Sunday. So, grab your kids and if you don’t have any of your own, grab the neighbor’s or a relatives, and head for one the well-stocked trout streams. I always took both of my boys to Wilson Run in Brandywine Springs State Park and fished the pool by the bridge at the entrance.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.