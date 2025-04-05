Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/05/25

Friday was a very nice day and for once, no small craft advisories were flying. I have no idea if any boats ran out to the ocean or bay because I got the answering machine at Lewes Harbour Marina and the same thing at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

It looks like the trout fishermen will have good weather on Saturday and Sunday. I can recall fishing in the snow on opening day and to make matters worse, the trout didn’t bite. I had to use my patented lifting technique or we would have gone home fishless.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the same report, and that ain’t bad. Tog to 18 inches have been caught on green crabs and shrimp by anglers fishing in the rocks at Indian River Inlet. Some of the better or lucky fishermen have put together a four-fish limit of tog. Small stripers have been caught on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.